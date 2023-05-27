Pakistan take on India in Junior Asia Cup Hockey match today 

SALALAH – With victory in first two previous games, Pakistan will take on India in a match of Junior Asia Cup Hockey tournament with confidence at Salalah in Oman today (Saturday).

Pakistan junior hockey team thrased Chinese Taipe by 15-1 in their first match and Thailand by 9-0 in their second match.

Besides, Pakistan, will take Japan on Monday.

The first two matches gave the debutant players some experience before they lock horns with India and Japan in major clashes.

An official of the Pakistan team management in Oman told media that the junior team was not under any kind of pressure, adding that the players are motivated for today’s clash against India.

He said Pakistani players did not skills as they achieved a lot of confidence by smashing several goal in the first two matches.

The Team Green is implementing the game plan given by the team’s consultant Roland Oltmans, who is training them before the India clash.