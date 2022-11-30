PAKvENG: PCB, ECB likely to delay first Test as England players down with infection
PAKvENG: PCB, ECB likely to delay first Test as England players down with infection
RAWALPINDI – The start of the first game of the three-match Test series between Pakistan and England may face delay as 14 members of the visiting team fell ill due to viral infection.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement said that it was in discussion with the England and Wales Cricket Board regarding the commencement of the first Test as some players are down with viral infection.

“The PCB continues to monitor the situation, is in contact with the ECB and will provide further updates in due course,” it said on Twitter.

The ECB also confirmed the infection in the squad. It added that only Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope and Joe Root took part in today’s training session ahead of the first match.

Earlier in the day, the trophy unveiling of the series was also postponed for Thursday and will be held ahead of the toss for the first game.

Reports said that at least 14 members of the touring party are affected by the illness, with around half of that number members of the playing squad.

The stokes-led squad has already named their players for the first game. Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, and Jimmy Anderson are named for the first test.

The second game will be played in Multan starting on December 9, and the final Test of the tour will take place in the port city of Karachi, ending on December 17.

