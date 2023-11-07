Pakistan’s Atif Butt wins Thaiger Uppercut 2023 Tekken 7 champion title in Bangkok

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s ace gamer Atif Butt secured another win in the esports as he has won the Thaiger Uppercut 2023 Tekken tournament in Bangkok.

The young esports players remained unbeaten in the even as he won all the eight games to clinch the title.

He defeated fellow countryman, Hafiz Tanveer, 2-1 in the semi-final round, and later registered 3-2 victory over LowHigh in the final.

“Atif is your #TGU2023 Champion,” Bandai Namco Esports, a Japanese multinational video game publisher, said on social media platform X.