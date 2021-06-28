Wahab Riaz turns 36
LAHORE: Pakistani ace pacer and Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz is celebrating his birthday as he has turned 36 today.
Several cricketers including Shoaib Malik, fans, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) wished Riaz on his special day.
Happy birthday to @TheRealPCB quick Wahab Riaz 🎂— ICC (@ICC) June 28, 2021
Who could ever forget his fiery spell against @CricketAus at the 2015 @CricketWorldCup and his famous battle with @ShaneRWatson33 ☄️ pic.twitter.com/3yw3bCrolp
Happy birthday to @TheRealPCB quick Wahab Riaz 🎂— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 28, 2021
Who could ever forget his fiery spell against @CricketAus in 2015 and his famous battle with @ShaneRWatson33 ☄️ pic.twitter.com/pLRgNgNgiG
What a spell! 🔥— The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) June 28, 2021
Happy birthday, Wahab Riaz 🇵🇰pic.twitter.com/lbSQpOWdtm
🔸 154 international matches— CRICKETORY (@cjbuch007) June 27, 2021
🔸 237 wickets
🔸 Strike-rate of 39.06
He is Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in the @cricketworldcup with 35 wickets to his name ⭐️
Happy birthday, Wahab Riaz!@TheRealPCBMedia pic.twitter.com/cTiSS4LrRB
- Happy Birthday Wahaby ♥️@WahabViki 🥞🎂🍰🎂🥞🎂 pic.twitter.com/JX0W67IxhW— Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) June 27, 2021
Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in Cricket World Cup born on 28th June 1985 in Lahore and made his ODI debut in 2008 but had to wait two years for his first Test where he made an impact at The Oval.
In the year 2011, he took a five-for in the World Cup semi-final against India in Mohali, and in the next World Cup, in 2015, he gave the Australians a tough time with his hostile spell in the quarter-final.
Recently, the Zalmi captain expressed optimism about representing Pakistan in the near future. He also holds the title of second-leading wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League with 18 scalps to his name - just two wickets behind Shahnawaz Dhani of Multan Sultans.
