Netherlands bat first against Sri Lanka in World Cup clash today

LUCKNOW – Netherlands lock horns with Sri Lanka in match 19 of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow as two matches are being played in Saturday’s doubleheader.
Sri Lanka pacer Kasun Rajitha picked up two wickets in the Powerplay as the Netherlands bagged the toss and decided to bat first.
Sri Lanka entered today’s game as favorite as they never lost ODI match against the Netherlands.
Netherlands, in their last game, stunned everyone by outclassing South Africa by 38 runs. They batted first and scored 245 but Proteas were bundles at 207. The Netherlands so far have played 3 matches, winning 1 and losing 2.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee kept appreciating against the US dollar in the interbank, the local unit however saw marginal losses in the open market.
On Saturday, October 21, 2023, the US Dollar lost 80 paisa and was hovering at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.
Euro is currently clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. The British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham moves up by 0.75 against the Pakistani rupee and the AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal is being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.1
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.6
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.75
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.47
|743.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.03
|39.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|893.55
|902.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.29
|58.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan move up following a sharp surge in the international market rates of bullion.
Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest the prices of gold saw an increase of Rs2,200 and the price per tola clocked at Rs208,500.
Meanwhile, the price per 10 grams soared by Rs1,886 to Rs178,755. The single tola of 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs195,890, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs186,988 and 18k gold rate is Rs160,275.00 for a single tola.
In the international market, gold prices climbed to $1999 per ounce after an increase of $27.
Yellow metal remained volatile in Pakistan amid uncertainty, and the masses prefer to buy it in such times as a safe investment.
Earlier in October, the price of gold decreased sharply in the domestic market following stern action but it bounced back.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Karachi
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Quetta
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Attock
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Multan
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
