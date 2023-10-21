Netherlands bat first against Sri Lanka in World Cup clash today

LUCKNOW – Netherlands lock horns with Sri Lanka in match 19 of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow as two matches are being played in Saturday’s doubleheader.

Sri Lanka pacer Kasun Rajitha picked up two wickets in the Powerplay as the Netherlands bagged the toss and decided to bat first.

Sri Lanka entered today’s game as favorite as they never lost ODI match against the Netherlands.

Netherlands, in their last game, stunned everyone by outclassing South Africa by 38 runs. They batted first and scored 245 but Proteas were bundles at 207. The Netherlands so far have played 3 matches, winning 1 and losing 2.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren