American hostages set free by Hamas amid diplomatic efforts to ease tensions

GAZA CITY – Two American nationals, a mother and her daughter taken hostage by Palestine group Hamas, have been set free two weeks after the ongoing war.

Judith Tai Raanan and Natalie Shoshana Raanan, the US nationals were detained by Hamas fighters from the Nahal Oz kibbutz in southern Israel two weeks back.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the development, saying two abductees are home and expressed hope to return all abducted and missing persons.

The Father of teen hostage told international media that his daughter was doing well. The man said her daughter sounds very good, and is waiting to come home. The second victim, the mother, reportedly got a scratch on the head.

It was reported that over 200 people were taken hostage during Hamas assault while there has been no deal reached between the two sides. Earlier, Palestinian group wanted Tel Aviv to stop its bombardment to allow for humanitarian aid.

Qatar reportedly played key role in negotiations as Hamas handed two hostages over to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip after days of continuous talks between all the parties.

Israel on the other hand, continued to destroy Palestine's residential areas and claimed to have killed 1,500 of the Hamas fighters in clashes as occupational forces regained control of the area under attack on October 7.