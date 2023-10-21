  

Pakistani PM Kakar discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian President Abbas as death toll crosses 4,000

09:44 AM | 21 Oct, 2023
Pakistani PM Kakar discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian President Abbas as death toll crosses 4,000
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar contacted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza as Israel destroyed a quarter of the northern Gaza Strip, while deaths climbed.

Jewish forces are conducting the largest campaign of destroying buildings and houses in Gaza amid massive attacks ongoing over the last two weeks.

Amid the deteriorating situation, Pakistani interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar dialed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the latest situation resulting from the ongoing brutalities of Israeli forces in occupied territory.

A press release shared by the PM office said Kakar strongly condemned the incessant bombardment by Israeli occupation forces, particularly the bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital, in which over 500 people were killed on the spot.

Pakistani premier denounced deplorable and willful acts of Israeli aggression against innocent people.

Kakar and Abbas emphasized the need for the international community to urge Israel to immediately halt the bloodshed. He assured President Abbas of delivery of vital humanitarian aid and medical assistance to the affected people.

He stressed that the international community needed to take resolute measures to resolve this crisis and uphold established principles of justice, humanity, and international law.

Kakar also raised voice for the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign and viable Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the borders that existed prior to 1967.

Abbas expressed gratitude to Kakar for Islamabad’s longstanding and sustained support to the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom.

Pakistan to send medical supplies to war-torn Palestine

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

09:44 AM | 21 Oct, 2023

Pakistani PM Kakar discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian President Abbas as death toll crosses 4,000

