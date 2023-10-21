Pakistani PM Kakar discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian President Abbas as death toll crosses 4,000

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar contacted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza as Israel destroyed a quarter of the northern Gaza Strip, while deaths climbed.
Jewish forces are conducting the largest campaign of destroying buildings and houses in Gaza amid massive attacks ongoing over the last two weeks.
Amid the deteriorating situation, Pakistani interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar dialed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the latest situation resulting from the ongoing brutalities of Israeli forces in occupied territory.
A press release shared by the PM office said Kakar strongly condemned the incessant bombardment by Israeli occupation forces, particularly the bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital, in which over 500 people were killed on the spot.
Pakistani premier denounced deplorable and willful acts of Israeli aggression against innocent people.
Kakar and Abbas emphasized the need for the international community to urge Israel to immediately halt the bloodshed. He assured President Abbas of delivery of vital humanitarian aid and medical assistance to the affected people.
He stressed that the international community needed to take resolute measures to resolve this crisis and uphold established principles of justice, humanity, and international law.
Kakar also raised voice for the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign and viable Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the borders that existed prior to 1967.
Abbas expressed gratitude to Kakar for Islamabad’s longstanding and sustained support to the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee kept appreciating against the US dollar in the interbank, the local unit however saw marginal losses in the open market.
On Saturday, October 21, 2023, the US Dollar lost 80 paisa and was hovering at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.
Euro is currently clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. The British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham moves up by 0.75 against the Pakistani rupee and the AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal is being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.1
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.6
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.75
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.47
|743.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.03
|39.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|893.55
|902.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.29
|58.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan move up following a sharp surge in the international market rates of bullion.
Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest the prices of gold saw an increase of Rs2,200 and the price per tola clocked at Rs208,500.
Meanwhile, the price per 10 grams soared by Rs1,886 to Rs178,755. The single tola of 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs195,890, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs186,988 and 18k gold rate is Rs160,275.00 for a single tola.
In the international market, gold prices climbed to $1999 per ounce after an increase of $27.
Yellow metal remained volatile in Pakistan amid uncertainty, and the masses prefer to buy it in such times as a safe investment.
Earlier in October, the price of gold decreased sharply in the domestic market following stern action but it bounced back.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Karachi
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Quetta
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Attock
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Multan
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.