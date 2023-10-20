Pakistan to send medical supplies to war-torn Palestine

After the Pakistani Ministry of Health successfully obtained permission, Pakistani officials made the decision to send critical medical aid to the Palestinians suffering from Israel's unrelenting bombing.
According to media reports, Ministry of National Health Services in Pakistan has arranged lifesaving medicines, surgical kits, and other essential medicines for the war-affected individuals in Palestine.
In order to ensure a smooth delivery of these lifesaving medicines to the Palestinian territories, the Ministry of Health will deliver the cargo of medical aid to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Pakistan.
The NDMA will then transport the cargo to Red Cross International. However, the decision to send a Pakistani medical delegation to Palestine has not yet been made by the Ministry of Health.
Earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch announced during the weekly news briefing on Thursday that a chartered aircraft carrying 100 tonnes of necessary medical supplies, tents, and blankets will travel from Islamabad for Egypt this afternoon.
These supplies would be sent to the people of Gaza from Egypt, she added.
