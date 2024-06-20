BringBackAhmedShehzad trends amid calls for new Pakistan cricket captain

The Pakistani cricket team is currently in the midst of a crisis, grappling with poor performances and internal controversies. In response, cricket fans are rallying behind the hashtag #BringBackAhmedShehzad, calling for a change in team leadership.

The Men in Green’s unexpected early exit from the ICC T20 World Cup has sparked widespread outrage among fans and critics. This frustration is compounded by the team's consistent poor performances and reports of factionalism within the squad.

Skipper and star player Babar Azam has become the central figure in the controversy, with fans demanding new leadership. The hashtag #BringBackAhmedShehzad has surged to the top of trending sections on the social media platform X, with hundreds of posts advocating for a leadership change.

Adding fuel to the fire, journalists and social media users have alleged that Babar Azam received luxury gifts in exchange for his lackluster performance in the T20 World Cup, intensifying the calls for his removal from the captaincy.

In this climate of discontent, flamboyant batsman Ahmed Shehzad is being championed as a potential new captain. Many believe Shehzad's leadership qualities and experience make him a better candidate for the role.

As the cricketing community debates the future of the national team, the call for #BringBackAhmedShehzad underscores the fans' desire for a revival and stronger performance from their beloved team.