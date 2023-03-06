Beginnings and Endings: Sania Mirza celebrates star-studded post farewell ceremony

The former doubles world No. 1 tennis player and winner of six major titles, Sania Mirza, bid adieu to her illustrious tennis career in Hyderabad's Lal Bahadur Stadium, a place where she began her career, and ended her 20-year-long career in her hometown.
Mirza then arranged an extravagant farewell dinner at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad, attended by notable Bollywood stars and sports figures.
On the red carpet, the 36-year-old tennis player was seen posing with her son, and family however her husband, Shoaib Malik, wasn't present. Though it seemed odd to many social media users, the event was no less than loving and warm for Mirza as many of her closest friends were in attendance.
https://twitter.com/JournalistRafi/status/1632418952013053952
Acclaimed Indian filmmakers and siblings Farah Khan Kunder and Sajid Khan, singer Ananya Birla, actress Huma Qureshi, Mirza's fellow athlete from Hyderabad, Saina Nehwal, with her husband Parupalli Kashyap, accomplished composer and music maestro AR Rahman, Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan was there with his wife Safa Baig and their two sons, actress Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, actress Diana Penty, actor Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu with wife Namrata Shirodkar, actor Gaurav Kapoor, and former cricketers Mohammed Azharuddin, Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan were some of the well-known faces that graced the farewell ceremony of the six-time Grand Slam winner.
Celebrities who couldn't attend the event wished the sports diva on social media platforms. South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram to give a shoutout to the tennis star.
Tiktok star and Indian actress Avneet Kaur also attended the event and shared a picture on Instagram.
B-town diva Neha Dhupia took to Instagram and shared, "From being in awe of you , to being by your side … from admiring you as a champion to sharing so much with you as a mama … I could nt be more proud of you my friend @mirzasaniar … thank you for paving the way and cementing the path for so many little girls . . . And this my friend is just the beginning! #loveall , always !"
View this post on Instagram
Actress Diana Penty stated, "My dearest San @mirzasaniar, I’m not sure you know, but I have been your fan way before we became friends (how strange that we’ve NEVER discussed tennis together ????) May you continue to inspire young men and women across the country, as you have over the last so many years. And while I’m sad that it’s time for the curtains to close on what has been a spectacular career, I’m so excited for this new chapter in your life that is waiting to unfold…can’t wait to see where it takes you! Love, love and lots more love"
View this post on Instagram
"What a journey!! So so proud of you!" stated actor Mahesh Babu.
View this post on Instagram
Farah Khan shared a sweet memory with Mirza stating, "So this is what champions do after retirement.. chill in bed with their best friend."
View this post on Instagram
Music composer AR Rahman also took to Twitter to share a picture with Mirza.
???? @MirzaSania pic.twitter.com/0PQX1Au0J6— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) March 5, 2023
Mirza married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010. The couple has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.
KARACHI – After dwindling to historic low, the Pakistani rupee made a comeback on the first working day of the week and revived by Rs4.16 in the interbank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency recovered around 1.52 percent during the early hours and was quoted at 274.30, with a recovery of 4.16 against the greenback.
Last week, PKR faced huge blows amid IMF uncertainty and dropped around 6.63pc against the US dollar, settling at 278.46.
The rupee gained momentum as Pakistan received the first tranche of a $1.3 billion loan from China which help shore up depleting foreign exchange reserves.
Globally, the greenback made an uncertain start to the week as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Mar-2023/today-s-currencyexchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-march-6-2023
KARACHI – Gold witnessed a decline in its value in the domestic market as Pakistan rupee strengthened against the US dollar in interbank market on hopes of revival of the loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,000 per tola and Rs1,715 per 10 grams to reach Rs198,000 and Rs169,753, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $8 to reach $1,849.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.19% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.92 as compared to yesterday’s Rs278.46.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Mar-2023/pakistan-set-to-impose-25pc-luxury-tax-on-wide-ranging-items-to-woo-imf
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.