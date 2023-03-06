Beginnings and Endings: Sania Mirza celebrates star-studded post farewell ceremony

The former doubles world No. 1 tennis player and winner of six major titles, Sania Mirza, bid adieu to her illustrious tennis career in Hyderabad's Lal Bahadur Stadium, a place where she began her career, and ended her 20-year-long career in her hometown.

Mirza then arranged an extravagant farewell dinner at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad, attended by notable Bollywood stars and sports figures.

On the red carpet, the 36-year-old tennis player was seen posing with her son, and family however her husband, Shoaib Malik, wasn't present. Though it seemed odd to many social media users, the event was no less than loving and warm for Mirza as many of her closest friends were in attendance.

https://twitter.com/JournalistRafi/status/1632418952013053952

Acclaimed Indian filmmakers and siblings Farah Khan Kunder and Sajid Khan, singer Ananya Birla, actress Huma Qureshi, Mirza's fellow athlete from Hyderabad, Saina Nehwal, with her husband Parupalli Kashyap, accomplished composer and music maestro AR Rahman, Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan was there with his wife Safa Baig and their two sons, actress Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, actress Diana Penty, actor Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu with wife Namrata Shirodkar, actor Gaurav Kapoor, and former cricketers Mohammed Azharuddin, Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan were some of the well-known faces that graced the farewell ceremony of the six-time Grand Slam winner.

Celebrities who couldn't attend the event wished the sports diva on social media platforms. South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram to give a shoutout to the tennis star.

Tiktok star and Indian actress Avneet Kaur also attended the event and shared a picture on Instagram.

B-town diva Neha Dhupia took to Instagram and shared, "From being in awe of you , to being by your side … from admiring you as a champion to sharing so much with you as a mama … I could nt be more proud of you my friend @mirzasaniar … thank you for paving the way and cementing the path for so many little girls . . . And this my friend is just the beginning! #loveall , always !"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Actress Diana Penty stated, "My dearest San @mirzasaniar, I’m not sure you know, but I have been your fan way before we became friends (how strange that we’ve NEVER discussed tennis together ????) May you continue to inspire young men and women across the country, as you have over the last so many years. And while I’m sad that it’s time for the curtains to close on what has been a spectacular career, I’m so excited for this new chapter in your life that is waiting to unfold…can’t wait to see where it takes you! Love, love and lots more love"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

"What a journey!! So so proud of you!" stated actor Mahesh Babu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Farah Khan shared a sweet memory with Mirza stating, "So this is what champions do after retirement.. chill in bed with their best friend."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Music composer AR Rahman also took to Twitter to share a picture with Mirza.

Mirza married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010. The couple has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.