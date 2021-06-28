11-year-old becomes UK's youngest mother after falling pregnant at the age of 10

LONDON – A British girl has reportedly become the youngest mother in the country after giving birth at the tender age of 11.

The primary school-aged child is said to be the country’s youngest mother after falling pregnant when she was just 10.

The child gave birth in June making her younger than the previous mother who delivered a baby at the age of 12.

A report of a British tabloid cited that the family of the girl did not realize she was pregnant however both mother and the newborn are said to be healthy.

Soon after the bizarre development, social services started looking into what happened and how the child got pregnant however the identity of the youngster is still unknown.

Earlier in 2006, Tressa Middleton becomes the youngest mother when she gave birth at the age of 12, but she was forced to give her up after confessing that the father of the newborn was her brother, who sexually assaulted her.

Experts revealed that puberty usually started around 11 for girls but it can vary in different regions. However, there is a higher risk of problems developing when younger children are pregnant including premature labor, infections, and pre-eclampsia - a pregnancy complication.

Youngest mother in the world

Peruvian girl, Lina Media holds the title of youngest mother in the world as she delivered a baby boy in May 1939 when she was only five years and seven months old. The parents thought she had some disease that caused the inflammation but physicians revealed the child to be seven months pregnant.