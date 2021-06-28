Zameen.com organises event for launch of Sitara Icon Tower in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – Zameen.com — Pakistan’s largest property enterprise — organised an event to inaugurate their most recently on-boarded project, called the Sitara Icon Tower. The senior management of both companies were present on the occasion, and were accompanied by Sitara Heights Director Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal, Additional Commissioner Faisalabad Imran Abbasi, Faisalabad Development Authority Chairman Latif Nazar, and Zameen.com’s Regional Sales Head (Central) Muzaffar Majeed.

Once the project has been completed, it will be the tallest development in the city. The building will comprise of 22 stories, with four basements dedicated for parking, and will offer luxury apartments and commercial shops for sale. It will also have a food court and a swimming pool on the roof. Additionally, the project has been registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad. When combined with its prime location and easy instalment plans, these factors make the project a worthwhile investment for serious buyers.

While talking to the media during the event, Zameen Senior Director (Central) Shuja Ullah Khan stated that Zameen.com was pleased to launch a new project in such a major city like Faisalabad and that the company was prepared to launch other similar projects in the city — with a focus on providing its residents with a good return on their investment and a peaceful place to live. He further said that Faisalabad was one of the country’s most prominent cities and that it had a lot of potential for growth, with regards to real estate developments. He added that Zameen had already revolutionized the country’s real estate sector and through this project, the company would bring even more opportunities for the city’s residents.

Director Sitara Heights Ammar Talat said that Faisalabad’s property market was essential to the local real estate industry; especially since the demand for property was quite high and the buyers seemed to take an interest in the latest projects being launched in Faisalabad. He opined that this was the right time to introduce new projects in the city and the right time for his company to partner with Zameen.com to launch Sitara Icon Tower. He added that Sitara Heights was one of the most popular and trustworthy names in the country’s real estate industry and that their partnership with Zameen would eventually lead to the launch of several similar projects in the future.