TikTok banned across Pakistan again
KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) has imposed a ban on the widely popular social media app, TikTok, with immediate effect.
The high court issued the verdict while hearing a petition seeking a ban the app over objectionable content.
The petitioner said that a complaint was also lodged with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) but it took no action.
SHC has issued notice to the Attorney General of Pakistan and sought a reply from the parties by July 8.
Back in March, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had banned the application with immediate effect over the immoral content. The ban was lifted after three weeks by the court, directing PTA to take action against the objectionable content.
