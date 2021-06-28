Business hours extended as Pakistan further eases COVID-19 restrictions

07:25 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
Business hours extended as Pakistan further eases COVID-19 restrictions
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced to relax rules imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19 from the start of next month (July).

The decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by Federal Information Minister Asad Umar where the COVID-19 situation in the country was reviewed.

NCOC has decided to allow businesses to open till 10pm as they were earlier closed at 8pm. However, businesses will remain closed for a day in the week. Filling stations, medical stores, and other essential services are allowed to operate round the clock.

It has allowed indoor dining with 50% capacity for vaccinated citizens only. Administration of hotels and restaurants will make a strategy to check the vaccination certificate of citizens.

The government has allowed outdoor wedding events with 400 guests while indoor events could be held with 200 vaccinated people.

Ban on all cultural and religious gathering has not been lifted while the forum has announced to open shrines with strict implementation of SOPs.

NCOC decided to open cinemas where only vaccinated people will be allowed while transport will be allowed to operate with 70% capacity.

It further said that decision about summer vacations comes under the jurisdiction of the provincial governments. 

