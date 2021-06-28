Nawaz Sharif’s cousin dies of heart attack

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif's cousin Mian Tariq Shafi died of a heart attack in Lahore.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the death of the renowned industrialist, who was also the brother-in-law of senior PML-N leader Sohail Zia Butt.

Shahbaz Sharif was going to Islamabad to attend the budget meeting when he received the sad news and he had to come back to Lahore midway.

Tariq Shafi was part of Ittefaq Foundries and also looked after the Sharif family's business in Dubai. He was a director of Shafi Group of Companies.

Tariq Shafi's name was surfaced in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills and Gulf Steel Mills cases. He had also been interrogated by Panama JIT.