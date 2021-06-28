Madhuri Dixit's dance on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ wins hearts

Bollywood’s poetry in motion Madhuri Dixit is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks.

The superstar recreated fellow B-town diva Raveena Tandon’s iconic dance number Tip Tip Barsa Paani, and the dance video has spread like wildfire on social media.

The 54-year-old’s method was on point as she infused old work glamour with her style statement.

Raising temperature with her killer dance moves, the Kalank star looked like a Greek goddess as she shook a leg on the hit number with panache and effortless grace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Raveena recently appeared in Dance Deewane 3, where Madhuri is one of the judges of the show.

The original Tip Tip Barsa Paani was part of the 1994 film Mohra, starring Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Raveena Tandon.