Sindh Assembly members search for Hareem Shah’s groom
TikTok star Hareem Shah caused a furor on Monday as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet.
The news of Shah tying the knot comes days after she sparked engagement rumours as a picture of her apparent engagement went viral.
According to the sources, Hareem has got married to a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) minister. However, the TikToker has refrained from commenting on the matter.
Shah's proclamation of marriage has triggered a wave of curiosity in the public about the groom.
The news caught the attention of members of the Sindh Assembly and they kept asking each other about Shah’s groom during the provincial assembly session on Monday.
They also searched a man of short height wearing a Rolex watch as was evident from a picture of hands posted by Hareem.
Moreover, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani denied all rumours involving him and the TikTok star. When questioned about the matter, he showed his hand and said he was not wearing a ring.
