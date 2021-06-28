Video of Sajal Aly, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz's dance goes viral

Gone are the days when stars used to keep their distance. Now all the Pakistani stars are, every now and then, spotted mingling with each other and having the time of their life.

This time around, Sajal Aly, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz were seen attending the wedding ceremony of their friend Umair Qazi – and they danced their hearts out.

Delighting their massive fans following, adorable photos and videos flooded the internet. Grooving on the wedding, Sajal, Iqra and Yasir danced their hearts out on Indian singer Sukhbir Singh’s iconic song Oh Ho Ho Ho.

Turning to his Instagram handle, Hussain posted the energetic Bhangra video with a short witty caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

The dance video has gone viral on social media platforms and left the fans swooning.

On the work front, Iqra Aziz has been highly lauded for her performance in the blockbuster Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3.

Moreover, Sajal and Ahad's Dhoop Ki Deewar initially faced hindrances and call for a ban but as soon as it streamed the viewers loved it.