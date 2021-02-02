Aamir Liaquat invites backlash after mocking Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Bakhtawar's wedding
Web Desk
05:17 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Aamir Liaquat invites backlash after mocking Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Bakhtawar's wedding
Share

Aamir Liaquat is a Pakistani politician, anchorperson, poet, and religious figure who is infamous for his bizarre mix of religion and entertainment, which is often followed by controversies and scandals.

The centre of multiple controversies, yet again Liaquat makes his way to the limelight as he takes a jab at PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Making fun of Bilawal, the 48-year-old did not shy away from making insensitive comments.

The internet was clearly not having the unnecessary mocking as they lashed out on the MPA. Comments poured against him, as social media schooled him for his attitude.

Unfortunately in Pakistan, mocking and making insensitive remarks gets dirty when professional and personal life is mixed up, hence as public figures politicians should be careful while dropping comments.

Bakhtawar and Mahmood exchanged rings two months ago on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House, where a limited number of people were invited.

The wedding celebrations started on January 24, 2021, at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad and an intimate Mehndi ceremony. The Nikkah was held on January 29 followed by a Baraat ceremony on January 30.

'Touched by love, prayers and good wishes', says ... 05:30 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and husband Mahmood Choudhry's wedding festivities have come to an end. The couple tied the ...

More From This Category
PM Imran Khan gains weight due to increasing ...
06:01 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
WATCH – CCTV footage of Kashmala Tariq’s ...
03:52 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Islamabad Wildlife Board warns hikers as ...
04:32 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Kinza Hashmi, Danyal Zafar to debut in Mahira ...
04:58 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Aerial firing at Lahore wedding goes viral ...
12:39 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Allama Iqbal’s ‘botched’ sculpture draws ...
11:32 AM | 2 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM Imran Khan gains weight due to increasing workload
06:01 PM | 2 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr