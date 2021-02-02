Aamir Liaquat invites backlash after mocking Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Bakhtawar's wedding

Aamir Liaquat is a Pakistani politician, anchorperson, poet, and religious figure who is infamous for his bizarre mix of religion and entertainment, which is often followed by controversies and scandals.

The centre of multiple controversies, yet again Liaquat makes his way to the limelight as he takes a jab at PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Making fun of Bilawal, the 48-year-old did not shy away from making insensitive comments.

اچھا یہ ہوتی ہے نکاح نامہ ہم بھی کرے گا ابھی تم کو رخصت کرے گا پھر سوچے گا ایسا کب ہوئے گا؟ pic.twitter.com/mU5ZIns0RL — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) January 30, 2021

The internet was clearly not having the unnecessary mocking as they lashed out on the MPA. Comments poured against him, as social media schooled him for his attitude.

Unfortunately in Pakistan, mocking and making insensitive remarks gets dirty when professional and personal life is mixed up, hence as public figures politicians should be careful while dropping comments.

Bakhtawar and Mahmood exchanged rings two months ago on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House, where a limited number of people were invited.

The wedding celebrations started on January 24, 2021, at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad and an intimate Mehndi ceremony. The Nikkah was held on January 29 followed by a Baraat ceremony on January 30.