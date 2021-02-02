Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s mobile phone hacked, confirms Pakistan’s top court 
Web Desk
05:42 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s mobile phone hacked, confirms Pakistan’s top court 
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan confirmed on Tuesday that the cell phone of Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been hacked

Top court’s spokesperson Shahid Hussain Kamboyo, in a statement, said that there is “suspicion that misguiding communication can be made from his lordship’s number to anyone with ulterior motives”.

He further announced that the communication purportedly made from his “lordship’s cell phone, which his lordship had not sent, may be treated as fake and false”.

‘President grossly failed to exercise his ... 07:04 PM | 23 Oct, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday issued detailed verdict of presidential reference against apex ...

More From This Category
PM Imran Khan gains weight due to increasing ...
06:01 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Pakistan, UK agree to complete extradition treaty ...
05:34 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
WATCH – CCTV footage of Kashmala Tariq’s ...
03:52 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Islamabad Wildlife Board warns hikers as ...
04:32 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
SC bars NAB, FIA from investigating Peshawar BRT
02:58 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Faisalabad woman commits suicide after killing ...
03:25 PM | 2 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM Imran Khan gains weight due to increasing workload
06:01 PM | 2 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr