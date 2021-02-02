Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s mobile phone hacked, confirms Pakistan’s top court 

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan confirmed on Tuesday that the cell phone of Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been hacked

Top court’s spokesperson Shahid Hussain Kamboyo, in a statement, said that there is “suspicion that misguiding communication can be made from his lordship’s number to anyone with ulterior motives”.

He further announced that the communication purportedly made from his “lordship’s cell phone, which his lordship had not sent, may be treated as fake and false”.