Pakistani student appointed as UN Youth Envoy for sustainable development goals

A proud moment for Pakistan as Aliza Ayaz is selected as a United Nations Youth Ambassador for SDGs.

The second student to hold this prestige after Malala Yousafzai, Ayaz is also the first-ever international representative at the UK House of Lords.

The 22-year-old climate activist is invested in building relationships to comprehend client-specific issues and works closely with the UK Government to provide optimal solutions for environmental and cultural diversity.

At McKinsey & Company, she developed analytical tools to provide insights and evidence that will insist on decision-making for health and environment subjects.

Taking to her LinkedIn profile to express gratitude, she said, "I. CAN'T. BELIEVE. IT. I have been appointed as the United Nations youth ambassador to help promote their SDG's! Turning twenty-two has been characterised by perpetually asking myself if there is anything significant about this age other than a tired association with graduating, but that is perhaps a very shallow reflection of what will InshAllah be a transformative year."

Back in February 2020, BPF proudly sponsored Aliza’s trip to the United Nations World Urban Forum where she delivered the keynote address on inclusive and diverse climate action.

Developing a keen interest in socioeconomic risk forecasting and capacity modelling for an energy retrofit, Aliza is an active contributor in supporting the UK Government’s Kickstart and Green Homes Grant Scheme.

Alongside, she works with NHS CCGs (Clinical Commissioning Groups) to create sustainable change across the hospital pathway through data-driven insights and on-the-ground implementation of solutions to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare.

Born in Dubai, Aliz has lived most of her life around the Middle East. Before moving to London, she lived in Karachi and studied at Karachi Grammar School. Currently, she is enrolled in University College London for her bachelor's degree.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/19-Nov-2020/pakistani-student-wins-big-for-pain-free-invisible-needle