Pakistan PM Imran offers to resign - but on one condition

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he is ready to accept Opposition’s longstanding demand of stepping down but in exchange it needs to return the looted public wealth.

The prime minister while chairing the federal cabinet said, “I will resign by tomorrow if opposition deposits the looted money in national exchequer”. 

Lashing out at Opposition parties, he said that they had threatened to resign but they could not do it as they lack the courage to take such steps. He said that December 31 deadline given by the opposition for tendering resignation has expired 

The premier said that no any long march was held by them as they are unable to gather public for it. 

He added that opposition is actually striving for NRO-like concession. 

In the cabinet meeting, he discussed the political and economic situation of the country.

