PM Imran Khan gains weight due to increasing workload

For an ex-sportsman, living with excess weight is notably cumbersome and Prime Minister is no exception as he is currently bombarded with work that keeps him occupied.

Being the premier of the country is a very hectic and demanding job that requires to spend a lot of time sitting in the office.

Geo News reported citing its sources, PM is quite busy nowadays which has resulted in him gaining weight which is why he is unable to take time out for fitness

The 68-year-old revealed that he has never weighed more than 185 pounds (or 83 kgs) in the past currently he weighs 200 pounds (90 kg).

A fitness enthusiastic, Khan is well-known for maintaining good health through regular exercise. However, his close associates have revealed that he does not exercise at all.

Back in 2018, Imran Khan made a fitness regime for himself to work out in the morning before resuming his official duties.