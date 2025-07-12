Pakistan, Bahrain forge stronger security alliance to counter global threats

MANAMA – Pakistan and Bahrain agreed to expand their security partnership, focusing on joint efforts to curb terrorism, drug trafficking, and human smuggling. The commitment was made during Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s official visit to Bahrain on Saturday.

The country’s security czar held in-depth discussions with Bahraini counterpart General Sheikh Rashid Bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa at Bahrain Interior Ministry headquarters in Manama, where both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to addressing shared regional and global security challenges.

During high-level talks, two sides resolved to enhance effectiveness of Joint Security Committee, a key bilateral platform for intelligence-sharing and strategic coordination. Ministers emphasised the need for stronger collaboration in curbing organized crime networks and countering extremist threats.

Upon his arrival, Naqvi was welcomed with full protocol, including guard of honour at historic Manama Fort, the headquarters of Bahrain’s Interior Ministry.

General Al-Khalifa expressed his appreciation for the cooperation between both nations, stating that Naqvi’s visit would further strengthen longstanding ties. He also highlighted the importance of regional stability and praised Pakistan’s efforts in counterterrorism.

Minister Naqvi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to building deeper ties with Bahrain and called for joint measures to prevent illegal human and drug trafficking. He also extended a formal invitation to his Bahraini counterpart to visit Islamabad.

To mark the occasion, Naqvi wrote a note in the official guestbook, underscoring the importance of bilateral cooperation in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Two sides also agreed to expand their security partnership, focusing on joint efforts to tackle terrorism, drug trafficking, and human smuggling. The commitment was made during Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s official visit to Bahrain on Saturday.

Minister Naqvi held in-depth discussions with his Bahraini counterpart, General Sheikh Rashid Bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa, at the Bahrain Interior Ministry headquarters in Manama, where both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to addressing shared regional and global security challenges.

During the high-level talks, the two sides resolved to enhance the effectiveness of the Joint Security Committee — a key bilateral platform for intelligence-sharing and strategic coordination. The ministers emphasized the need for stronger collaboration in curbing organized crime networks and countering extremist threats.

Upon his arrival, Naqvi was welcomed with full protocol, including a guard of honour at the historic “Manama Fort,” the headquarters of Bahrain’s Interior Ministry.

General Al-Khalifa expressed his appreciation for the cooperation between both nations, stating that Naqvi’s visit would further strengthen longstanding ties. He also highlighted the importance of regional stability and praised Pakistan’s efforts in counterterrorism.

Minister Naqvi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to building deeper ties with Bahrain and called for joint measures to prevent illegal human and drug trafficking. He also extended a formal invitation to his Bahraini counterpart to visit Islamabad.