‘President grossly failed to exercise his discretion,’ remarks SC in detailed verdict of Justice Isa case
Web Desk
07:04 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday issued detailed verdict of presidential reference against apex court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa, terming it unconstitutional. 

A ten-member bench headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial issued the verdict encompassing 224 pages. 

The verdict says, “The present constitutional challenge made by the Petitioners representing the entire lawyers' community of the country, have been able to successfully establish that the worthy President grossly failed to exercise his discretion as mandated under the Constitution and, thus, the entire process built thereon leading to the 224 Const. P.17 of 2019, etc. filing of the Reference was in violation of the law and the Constitution”. 

  Faez Isa Judgement by Sarfraz Ali on Scribd

However, the court clarified that the reference cannot be declared based on mala fide. 

A short verdict in the case was issued in June earlier this year when the top court quashed the reference against Justice Isa. 

More to follow...

