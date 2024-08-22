Search

Naeem Ghaus promoted to BS-21 Grade 

22 Aug, 2024
LAHORE—The Punjab government has promoted Naeem Ghaus, Secretary of the Labour & Human Resource Department, to the rank of BS-21 with immediate effect. The provincial government issued a notification in this regard.

Mr Muhammad Naeem Ghaus (PMS (ex-PSS)/BS-20), Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Labour & Human Resource Department, has been promoted to BS-21, effective immediately.

He has been promoted to the rank of Secretary to the Government of Punjab / Commissioner of the Division and other equivalent posts (BS-21) on a regular basis within his cadre. He is allowed to continue serving at his current place of posting.

The post of Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Labour & Human Resource Department has been upgraded from BS-20 to BS-21 in relation to Mr Ghaus and as long as he holds the position.

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Gold continues to shatter records in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 22 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.

British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 280.5
Euro EUR 306.3 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.1 362.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.72 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.55 189.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

