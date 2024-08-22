Naeem Ghaus promoted to BS-21 Grade 

LAHORE—The Punjab government has promoted Naeem Ghaus, Secretary of the Labour & Human Resource Department, to the rank of BS-21 with immediate effect. The provincial government issued a notification in this regard.

Mr Muhammad Naeem Ghaus (PMS (ex-PSS)/BS-20), Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Labour & Human Resource Department, has been promoted to BS-21, effective immediately.

He has been promoted to the rank of Secretary to the Government of Punjab / Commissioner of the Division and other equivalent posts (BS-21) on a regular basis within his cadre. He is allowed to continue serving at his current place of posting.

The post of Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Labour & Human Resource Department has been upgraded from BS-20 to BS-21 in relation to Mr Ghaus and as long as he holds the position.