LHC Bar Association employee commits suicide over heavy electricity bill

LAHORE – A Lahore High Court (LHC) Bar Association employee committed suicide by jumping into a canal due to domestic issues and heavy electricity bills.
Mohammad Khalid jumped into the BRB Canal in the provincial capital. Family told media that he had been in mental stress for several days as he had not received his salary for the past three months, which made him unable to pay the electricity bill.
Khalid got no help from anyone to tackle the situation. He was managing by borrowing from shops and taking loans, which led to frequent disputes at home.
Due to financial difficulties and poverty, Khalid’s wife had also left him, reports said, adding that he had five children and was living in a rented house.
Khalid had been employed at the Lahore High Court Bar Association for 25 years. An operation is underway to find his body in the BRB Canal.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.
British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.3
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.1
|362.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.72
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.55
|189.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
