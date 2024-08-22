LHC Bar Association employee commits suicide over heavy electricity bill

LAHORE – A Lahore High Court (LHC) Bar Association employee committed suicide by jumping into a canal due to domestic issues and heavy electricity bills.

Mohammad Khalid jumped into the BRB Canal in the provincial capital. Family told media that he had been in mental stress for several days as he had not received his salary for the past three months, which made him unable to pay the electricity bill.

Khalid got no help from anyone to tackle the situation. He was managing by borrowing from shops and taking loans, which led to frequent disputes at home.

Due to financial difficulties and poverty, Khalid’s wife had also left him, reports said, adding that he had five children and was living in a rented house.

Khalid had been employed at the Lahore High Court Bar Association for 25 years. An operation is underway to find his body in the BRB Canal.