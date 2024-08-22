Search

Lifestyle

Maryam Noor gives birth to her 1st baby

Web Desk
08:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2024
Maryam Noor
Source: Instagram

Maryam Noor, a stunning and talented Pakistani model and actress, began her journey in the entertainment industry in 2015. She made her debut in the popular soap serial Ali Ki Ammi.

Over the years, she has starred in several hit dramas, including Ab Dekh Khuda Kiya Karta Hai, Ghammandi, Shehnai, Silsilay, and Malaal-e-Yaar. Fans also adored her in Hum TV’s soap serial Dil Pe Zakhm Khaye Hain. Currently, Maryam is gaining attention for her role as Farah, a negative character, in the drama serial Jaan Nisar.

The beautiful actress recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Nael Ismail, on August 22, 2024. Maryam shared the joyful news on social media, accompanied by a heartwarming caption and stunning photos from her pregnancy photoshoot.

Her Instagram post reads, "The most precious flower in my garden has bloomed. Welcoming our little one with love and joy. Blessed with a baby boy, Nael Ismail. I can’t thank God enough for this blessing. Remember us in your prayers." She also posted adorable pictures of her husband with their baby boy Nael.

Social media users have been quick to congratulate Maryam Noor on embracing motherhood, with fans and friends sending their best wishes and prayers to the new parents.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

08:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Maryam Noor gives birth to her 1st baby

05:39 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Pakistani actor Hamza Sohail to star in Netflix romantic comedy

05:06 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Model Roma Michael to represent Pakistan in Miss Grand International

11:22 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s fairy tale ends as duo files for ...

10:59 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Zara Noor Abbas seeks 'licence to kill' man caught on camera ...

10:29 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

95-year-old man marries long time love 60 years after first meeting

Advertisement

Latest

09:49 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Pakistan okays release of Rs20b for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, to issue remaining Rs40b later

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Gold continues to shatter records in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 22 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.

British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 280.5
Euro EUR 306.3 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.1 362.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.72 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.55 189.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: