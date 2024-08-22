Maryam Noor gives birth to her 1st baby

Maryam Noor, a stunning and talented Pakistani model and actress, began her journey in the entertainment industry in 2015. She made her debut in the popular soap serial Ali Ki Ammi.

Over the years, she has starred in several hit dramas, including Ab Dekh Khuda Kiya Karta Hai, Ghammandi, Shehnai, Silsilay, and Malaal-e-Yaar. Fans also adored her in Hum TV’s soap serial Dil Pe Zakhm Khaye Hain. Currently, Maryam is gaining attention for her role as Farah, a negative character, in the drama serial Jaan Nisar.

The beautiful actress recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Nael Ismail, on August 22, 2024. Maryam shared the joyful news on social media, accompanied by a heartwarming caption and stunning photos from her pregnancy photoshoot.

Her Instagram post reads, "The most precious flower in my garden has bloomed. Welcoming our little one with love and joy. Blessed with a baby boy, Nael Ismail. I can’t thank God enough for this blessing. Remember us in your prayers." She also posted adorable pictures of her husband with their baby boy Nael.

Social media users have been quick to congratulate Maryam Noor on embracing motherhood, with fans and friends sending their best wishes and prayers to the new parents.

