This fun banter between Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar will give you friendship goals
Web Desk
11:10 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui are best friend goals as the duo's friendly banter is admired by the fans.

This time, Khan indulged in sweet banter with her co-star Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui and the fans are loving the adorable interaction.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a behind-the-scenes photo of injured Sheheryar with a blood-stained from the sets of his drama serial Pehli si Muhabbat.

Khan captioned the photo “Sherrryyy with a cherry on top” followed by cherry emojis.

While the Parey Hut Love star also shared the same photo on his Instagram Story tagging Mahira.

The adorable banter between the Ho Maan Jahan co-stars is winning hearts on the Internet. The picture Khan shared was a glimpse from a video posted on Mahira Khan Mashion's account which was based on 24 hours in Sidiqqui's life.

Sheheryar and Mahira have shared the screen in two films together, Ho Mann Jahaan and 7 Din Mohabbat In.

