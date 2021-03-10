‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ – PM Imran launches food trucks initiative
Web Desk
11:13 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ – PM Imran launches food trucks initiative
Share

ISLAMBAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday formally launched "Koi Bhooka Na Soye" [No one sleeps hungry] initiative in a step to provide freshly cooked food to daily wagers in major cities of the country.

The drive has been launched under Ehsaas programme.

“The biggest beneficiaries of this programme will be the daily wagers, ones who dwell in big cities to earn and send some money back home. They live in cities in deplorable conditions & after Panahgahs, this will be another major step for their wellbeing,” said PTI in a tweet.

Initially, the Ehsaas Food Trucks are being operated in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and at later stage the drive will be further expanded to other parts of the country.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the premier termed the initiative a step towards a welfare state, which always takes care of its poor and deserving people.

He said that many philanthropic persons have already expressed willingness in providing financial assistance to the programme.

It always feels me happy to see that deserving people are given shelter and food with honour and dignity at various Panahgahs established across the country, he said.

The prime minister also announced to launch a subsidy programme by June this year under which money will directly be transferred to the accounts of 30 million families in order to help them purchase kitchen items.

He also announced to provide subsidy to famers so that they can procure fertilizers and other agricultural inputs.

Briefing the Prime Minister, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said this programme is being executed with the cooperation of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal.

More From This Category
ECP issues victory notification of senators-elect ...
11:46 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
Israel’s Netanyahu flies to UAE on first visit ...
10:58 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
ECP delays Daska by-poll to ensure transparency
10:33 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
Pakistan Army chief offers Bahrain complete ...
09:49 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
Twitter takes on India over seizure of 'PIA' ...
07:56 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
Lahore 'to host remaining fixtures of PSL 2021'
07:21 PM | 10 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahbaz Shigri sends birthday love to Aima Baig
10:06 PM | 10 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr