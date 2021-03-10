Pakistan’s young techie develops messaging app ‘more advance than WhatsApp’

11:34 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
Pakistan’s young techie develops messaging app ‘more advance than WhatsApp’
KARACHI – A ninth-grader student from Pakistan’s port city, Karachi, has developed an instant messaging app, FF Meeting, that he claims works more efficiently than widely popular Facebook-owned WhatsApp.

Nabeel Haider, 15, has deep interest in app development since his childhood. The young student wants to assist his father, who sells food on motorbike, with his skills in the technology field.

Recently, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque met the young techie and appreciated his dedication.

As he app needs more developing, the IT minister has offered him internship National Incubation Center Karachi to refine it more.

"I met with 15 y/o Nabeel Haider, who developed ‘FF Family’ - an advanced version of WhatsApp."

"I loved his dedication and have offered an internship via MoIT at the NIC in Karachi, where his app will be floated & groomed," the minister wrote on Twitter.

"Our youth and technology is the future," he added.

The app, which is available on Google Play Store, has been downloaded by 100,000 users, he claimed, adding that it has features like secret chat.

