Yango Enhances EAT Festival - Karachi 2024 Experience with Unique Activations and Hassle-Free Transportation

KARACHI - Yango, an international tech company that plays a prominent role in the ride-hailing industry of Pakistan, is a significant collaborator with Karachi Eat 2024, where Yango's interactive activations aim to seamlessly blend into the festival ambience, enriching the overall experience for attendees.
Yango is dedicated to offering reliable and convenient transportation solutions. For Karachi Eat, the partnership is expected to benefit the many who throng the festival from the 12th to the 14th of January.
One Yango highlight at Clifton’s Beach View Park is a car-shaped photo booth that provides attendees with a unique opportunity to capture memorable moments. This photo booth adds a touch of whimsy to the festival and reinforces Yango's commitment to making the journey as enjoyable as getting to the destination. Additionally, Yango will host the Yango Pinball Challenge, allowing participants to showcase their skills and precision as they navigate a virtual road, tying in seamlessly with the transportation theme.
Furthermore, visitors to the Yango booth will have the chance to spin the wheel and unveil exclusive discount codes, enhancing the overall experience of utilizing Yango for transportation during the festival. Yango's presence at Karachi Eat aims to showcase the brand's dedication to providing transportation service and a comprehensive and delightful experience for festival attendees.
In addition to these exciting activations, Yango will ensure attendees can arrive at Karachi Eat 2024 easily and hassle-free, eliminating concerns about parking spots. With Yango's reliable and convenient ride-hailing service, festival-goers can focus on savouring the culinary delights without the stress of finding parking, contributing to a seamless and enjoyable experience for all.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.
On Sunday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw an increase on Sunday amid a positive trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs221,000 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs189,480.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,582, 21 karat rate at Rs193,375 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,750.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
