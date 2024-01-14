Peshawar Weather Update: KP's capital shivers under the grip of cold wave

An extreme cold wave has gripped parts of Pakistan, with the mercury falling to freezing points.

Several regions, including Peshawar, get enveloped in thick layers of fog in the early mornings and at night. Poor visibility has also caused disruptions in flight and train services, making it difficult for commuters.

Met Office said cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts.

Peshawar Temperature Today

The minimum temperature hovered between 3-5 degrees Celsius, some notches down than average.

Peshawar Rain update

Met Office said there are no chances of rains in provincial capital and other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dense fog is likely to persist in Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Laki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas.

Peshawar Air Quality

Peshawar's air quality was recorded above 100, which is Unhealthy.

Experts said air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan Weather on Thursday

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

Past 24 Hour Weather Lowest Temperatures (°C)

Gupis -06, Leh, Kalam, Skardu -05, Gilgit, Kalat -04 and Rawalakot -03.