Search

PakistanWeather

Peshawar Weather Update: KP's capital shivers under the grip of cold wave

Web Desk
06:12 PM | 14 Jan, 2024
Peshawar weather today
Source: File Photo

An extreme cold wave has gripped parts of Pakistan, with the mercury falling to freezing points. 

Several regions, including Peshawar, get enveloped in thick layers of fog in the early mornings and at night. Poor visibility has also caused disruptions in flight and train services, making it difficult for commuters.

Met Office said cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts.

Peshawar Temperature Today

The minimum temperature hovered between 3-5 degrees Celsius, some notches down than average.

Peshawar Rain update

Met Office said there are no chances of rains in provincial capital and other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

Dense fog is likely to persist in Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Laki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas.

Peshawar Air Quality

Peshawar's air quality was recorded above 100, which is Unhealthy.

Experts said air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan Weather on Thursday

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

Past 24 Hour Weather Lowest Temperatures (°C)

Gupis -06, Leh, Kalam, Skardu -05, Gilgit, Kalat -04 and Rawalakot -03.

Karachi Weather Update: Fog, cold wave to continue in Sindh - Check complete forecast here

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

03:17 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Fog, cold wave to continue in Sindh - Check ...

12:04 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Capital shivers in biting cold as ...

11:18 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

Motorway Fog Update: M-1, M-3, M-5 among several motorways closed ...

10:02 AM | 12 Jan, 2024

General elections 2024: PTI unveils list of candidates for Peshawar ...

01:28 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Chill sets in KP as capital braces for ...

12:10 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Cold wave, fog to persist as Punjab capital ...

Most viewed

10:06 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

PTI all set to announce candidates for General Election 2024 in next ...

09:16 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

PTI announces elections candidates from Lahore; Check complete list ...

09:27 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan says he doesn't know who has been given PTI ticket and who ...

10:24 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

IMF approves $700 million loan tranche for Pakistan

10:28 AM | 12 Jan, 2024

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed Gavi CEO

07:59 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

UK issues fresh travel advisory for its citizens in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

07:01 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Mehwish Hayat, Ali Rehman Khan and Momin Saqib set to share screen in Daghabaaz Dil

Horoscope

09:18 AM | 14 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 14, 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 14 Jan forex rates

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Sunday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 306.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.26 756.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.45 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.97 923.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 730.83 738.83
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 328.79 331.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates increase in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 14 January 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw an increase on Sunday amid a positive trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 January 2024

On Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs221,000 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs189,480.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,582, 21 karat rate at Rs193,375 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,750.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: