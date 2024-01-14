Pakistani PM embarks on Switzerland visit to attend World Economic Forum moot

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's acting prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is set to leave for Davos, Switzerland to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The country's state broadcaster said the premier will attend three key thematic events including Preventing an Era of Global Conflicts, Restoring Faith in the Global System, and Preventing Economic Fracture.

PM Kakar will also deliver keynote address for this year's theme Trade Tech's Trillion Dollar Promise.

Besides WEC meetings, the country's acting prime minister will have meetings with government and business leaders. He will also lead a special event dubbed Invest in Pakistan.

World Economic Forum (WEF) is an annual international conference that brings together leaders from various sectors, including government, business, academia, and civil society.

The international non-governmental organization was formed in 1971, with aim to provide a platform for global leaders to engage in discussions about pressing economic, social, and political issues.

The WEF's flagship event is held each year in Davos, Switzerland, and it attracts a diverse group of participants, including heads of state, business executives, economists, and thought leaders. The discussions at the forum cover a wide range of topics, such as economic development, environmental sustainability, technology, and global governance.

One of the unique features of the WEF is its focus on public-private cooperation and the belief that collaborative efforts between different stakeholders can lead to innovative solutions for complex global challenges. In addition to the annual meeting in Davos, the WEF organizes regional meetings and initiatives throughout the year to address specific issues and foster dialogue.