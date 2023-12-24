PM Kakar-led set-up becomes Pakistan's longest-serving caretaker govt

ISLAMABAD – The current interim government, headed by Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, has now broken records, becoming the longest-serving transitional administration in Pakistan’s history.
The delay in the general elections, scheduled within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, is due to the ongoing process of redefining electoral constituencies.
Since assuming office after the dissolution of the lower house in August, PM Kakar has been in office for 131 days, surpassing the previous record held by Muhammadmian Soomro, whose interim government lasted for 130 days, from November 16, 2007, to March 24, 2008.
PM Kakar took his oath as the eighth caretaker premier on August 14, 2023, and his official notification followed suit on the same day.
Justice Nasirul Mulk’s tenure lasted for 79 days, from June 1, 2018, to August 18, 2018. Justice Mir Hazar Khan Khoso held the interim position for 71 days, from March 25, 2013, to June 4, 2013.
Malik Meraj Khalid’s caretaker term stretched for 104 days, from November 5, 1996, to February 16, 1997. Moeenuddin Ahmad Qureshi served for 92 days, from July 18, 1993, to October 18, 1993.
Balakh Sher Mazari’s time in office was the briefest, with a tenure of 38 days as the chief executive, from April 18, 1993, to May 26, 1993.
Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi led the interim government as premier for 91 days, from August 6, 1990, to November 5, 1990.
