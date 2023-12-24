Hum Awam Party seeks ‘bat’ symbol from ECP

ISLAMABAD – The Hum Awam Pakistan Party (HAPP) has formally asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to designate the bat as its electoral symbol.
HAPP Chairman, Muhammad Amjad Chaudhry, mentioned that their request for the bat symbol had been submitted to the ECP earlier.
During a media briefing on Saturday, Ahmer Zaman Khan, the party’s Additional Secretary General, highlighted that their party symbol, the ‘lock,’ was withdrawn due to non-submission of returns. They appealed to the commission to consider their previously filed application for the allocation of the bat symbol, which became available after the ECP revoked it from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Ahmer Zaman Khan referred to the ECP’s decision to revoke PTI’s electoral symbol due to non-compliance with intra-party election regulations, emphasizing that this decision underlined the supremacy of the Constitution and the law.
“We have the right to request for this symbol under the Constitution, and we have made our request to the Election Commission, putting our full trust in its decision-making.”
The Election Commission recently revoked the registration of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) and withdrew the ‘eagle’ symbol previously allotted to them, now assigned to the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.
As of now, details of symbols allocated to political parties are not available on the commission’s website. The list displayed on the website comprises 171 election symbols for independent candidates.
The section designated for the list of symbols allotted to political parties currently reads, “Will be available soon.” The fate of PTI potentially regaining their symbol might become apparent next week if it goes to court.
As of Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf remains listed as the 99th political party on the Election Commission’s website. However, the name of Imran Khan, mentioned as the party chairman in the December 20 list of political parties, is no longer present.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.97
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices moved down in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.
On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
