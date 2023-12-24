Rashid Malik commends ITF's historic decision regarding Pak-India Davis Cup venue

LAHORE – Renowned former Davis Cupper and ITF senior player Rashid Malik has expressed his admiration for the historic decision made by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the Independent Tribunal, UK concerning the Davis Cup venue verdict.

In an exclusive conversation with The Nation, Malik highlighted the significance of the decision, saying, "This pivotal ruling sends a clear and unequivocal message to every ITF association that tennis transcends all, and the sport's integrity should be upheld above all else."

Malik commended the ITF's commitment to hosting the Davis Cup Tie in Islamabad, calling it a historic moment for tennis enthusiasts and a substantial milestone for international sports in Pakistan. He conveyed his heartfelt thanks to the ITF and the Independent Tribunal for their fair and thorough consideration, emphasizing the importance of preserving the spirit of competition. He also congratulated Pakistan Tennis Federation for this achievement and urged them to prepare the team well for this very important Davis Cup tie.

Shifting focus to the upcoming Pakistan-India Davis Cup tie, the former Davis Cupper said: “I firmly believe that age is merely a number in the world of tennis. Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, seasoned players on the Pakistan team, possess the capability to deliver formidable performances against the young Indian team on grass. The best-of-three sets matches present an unpredictable scenario where either side could emerge victorious.

“While the Indian team showcases promising young talent, the home advantage provides the Pakistani team with favorable odds. As we eagerly anticipate this exciting encounter, let us celebrate the resilience and spirit of competition that makes tennis a sport where anything can happen,” he added.

Earlier in a press release, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) announced the dismissal of the AITA appeal by the Independent Tribunal in the UK. The Tribunal, after consulting with the ITF, PTF, and AITA, found no grounds to change the venue from Islamabad. "In light of the Tribunal's decision, the route left for AITA would be to forfeit the Tie in Pakistan's favor if they decide not to play in Pakistan," it added.

PTF President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan extended congratulations to the team for their efforts in addressing concerns raised by AITA regarding security and general elections in Pakistan. He emphasized the decision's importance for tennis lovers and the continuity of international sports in the country, saying, "Team India playing in Pakistan would augur well for all."