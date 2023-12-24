House fire near Abbottabad kills mother, eight children

TAXILA – A horrific inferno killed 9 family members, including women and children, in the village of Teriri in Abbottabad.

Reports in local media said the fire started in the wake of short circuit in the house in Qalandarabad village in Terhiri. Rescue officials told the media that the roof of house caved in after the fire and all nine family members were trapped under the rubble.

The dead family members included a mother and eight children, rescue officials said. A disaster vehicle with a team and a fire vehicle and a couple of ambulances took part in the rescue operation.

Rescue officials said they used all resources to rescue the people trapped under the debris, but could not save them.

Abbottabad Rescue spokesperson the operation was supervised by Emergency Officer Hafeezur Rahman himself.