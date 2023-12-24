General Election 2024: Candidates rush to file nomination papers as deadline ends today

ISLAMABAD – Candidates continue to submit nomination papers for General Election 2023 as deadline expires today (Sunday).

As per the revised election schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the last day to submit nomination papers was extended to December 24.

The electoral body extended the submission of nomination papers to facilitate political parties.

As the deadline is due to expire today, ECP staff was seen busy issuing and receiving papers from candidates belonging to political parties, and independent candidates.

With latest changes, scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted from December 25 to 30, while appeals against the decisions of RO will start from January 3, 2024.

Elections are slated to be held on February 8, 2024, throughout the country simultaneously for national and provincial assemblies.