Nawaz Sharif files nomination papers from Lahore's NA-130 for 2024 elections

LAHORE – Hours before the culmination of the nomination paper submission process, former PM and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz filed nomination papers from different constituencies to contest upcoming polls.

PML-N provincial leader Bilal Yasin submitted nomination papers on behalf of Mr Sharif from NA-130, while Maryam will contest the next elections for two NA constituencies (NA-119 and NA-120).

The daughter of the former premier also submitted nomination papers from four constituencies of the Punjab Assembly including PP-159, PP-160, PP-165 and PP-80.

In the 2018 elections, PTI bagged NA-130 and PML-N remained runner up in the constituency. PTI also clinhced PP-159 and PP-160 seats in provincial capital in the last general elections.

This time, the country's former foreign minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto challenged Sharif brothers in their stronghold of Lahore.

Bilalwa filed nomination papers from the NA-128 constituency in Lahore, the stronghold area of PML-N with the party securing a majority of seats.

Imran Khan, who remained in jail for the last four months, announced contesting polls from three constituencies including Lahore.