Search

PakistanTop News

Nawaz Sharif files nomination papers from Lahore's NA-130 for 2024 elections

Web Desk
03:05 PM | 24 Dec, 2023
Nawaz Sharif files nomination papers from Lahore's NA-130 for 2024 elections
Source: PML-N

LAHORE – Hours before the culmination of the nomination paper submission process, former PM and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz filed nomination papers from different constituencies to contest upcoming polls.

PML-N provincial leader Bilal Yasin submitted nomination papers on behalf of Mr Sharif from NA-130, while Maryam will contest the next elections for two NA constituencies (NA-119 and NA-120). 

The daughter of the former premier also submitted nomination papers from four constituencies of the Punjab Assembly including PP-159, PP-160, PP-165 and PP-80.

In the 2018 elections, PTI bagged NA-130 and PML-N remained runner up in the constituency. PTI also clinhced PP-159 and PP-160 seats in provincial capital in the last general elections.

This time, the country's former foreign minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto challenged Sharif brothers in their stronghold of Lahore.

Bilalwa filed nomination papers from the NA-128 constituency in Lahore, the stronghold area of PML-N with the party securing a majority of seats.

Imran Khan, who remained in jail for the last four months, announced contesting polls from three constituencies including Lahore.

General Election 2024: Candidates rush to file nomination papers as deadline ends today

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:04 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

General Election 2024: Candidates rush to file nomination papers as ...

07:31 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Will govt employees receive salaries with delay in January 2024? 

06:49 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Lahore hit by smog-borne virus, warn health experts

09:22 AM | 23 Dec, 2023

PTI moves Peshawar High Court today after losing bat symbol ahead of ...

11:54 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

ECP deprives PTI of bat symbol ahead of General Election 2024

11:15 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

Complete draw schedule of all prize bonds in Pakistan for 2024 ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:05 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

Nawaz Sharif files nomination papers from Lahore's NA-130 for 2024 elections

Horoscope

09:27 AM | 24 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 24, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 76
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.82 760.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.21 930.21
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.79 61.39
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.97 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.27 743.27
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.81
Swiss Franc CHF 328.02 330.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan; Check today gold price here - 24 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices moved down in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 24 December 2023

On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: