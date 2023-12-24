Pakistani Tiktoker Sandal Khattak contesting elections 2024 on women's reserved seat

PESHAWAR – Controversial Pakistani Tiktoker Sandal Khattak continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons but all of sudden Sandal decides to step into politics and filed nomination papers for women's reserved seat.

Sandal Khattak, a friend turned foe of Hareem Shah, submitted nomination papers for reserved seats for women from her hometown but she has not revealed her political affiliation with any political party.

The girl mentioned entering into politics to address problems of women, specifically in country's northwestern region. She linked her entry into politics with women empowerment.

Dec 24, 2023 is the last day to submit nomination papers for upcoming general elections and candidates are rushing to file nominations.

Earlier this year, FIA arrested Sandal Khattak for allegedly leaking private videos of fellow TikToker Hareem Shah.

Later, a special court granted post-arrest bail to TikToker. The case was based on a complaint filed by Hareem Shah for allegedly leaking her private videos on social platforms.