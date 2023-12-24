Pakistani Tiktoker Sandal Khattak contesting elections 2024 on women's reserved seat

PESHAWAR – Controversial Pakistani Tiktoker Sandal Khattak continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons but all of sudden Sandal decides to step into politics and filed nomination papers for women's reserved seat.
Sandal Khattak, a friend turned foe of Hareem Shah, submitted nomination papers for reserved seats for women from her hometown but she has not revealed her political affiliation with any political party.
The girl mentioned entering into politics to address problems of women, specifically in country's northwestern region. She linked her entry into politics with women empowerment.
Dec 24, 2023 is the last day to submit nomination papers for upcoming general elections and candidates are rushing to file nominations.
Earlier this year, FIA arrested Sandal Khattak for allegedly leaking private videos of fellow TikToker Hareem Shah.
Later, a special court granted post-arrest bail to TikToker. The case was based on a complaint filed by Hareem Shah for allegedly leaking her private videos on social platforms.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.97
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices moved down in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.
On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
