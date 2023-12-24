Search

Election commissioner dials Punjab IGP over police interference in electoral process

05:45 PM | 24 Dec, 2023
The process of submission of nomination papers was marred by alleged heavy-handedness by state machinery other than the detention of candidates affiliated with a major political party, and now the provincial head of the electoral watchdog approached police chief.

It was reported that ECP provincial chief in country's most populated region Punjab dialed Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar to protest so called police interference in the process.

In his call to the top cop, Punjab Chief Election Commissioner Saeed Gul makes it clear that ECP will not allow any involvement in the work of its officers and that ensuring a level play field for 'free and fair' elections.

Gul called the alleged interference in the polls process unacceptable in any case, saying it is the right of all candidates to submit nomination papers.

It was reported that IGP Dr Usman assured Provincial Election Commissioner of no interference from law enforcement, and said action will be taken if any officer is found involved in illegal activities.

PTI leaders and some other members decried use of state machinery to rig elections, saying they are not allowed to submit their nomination papers.

