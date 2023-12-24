Search

World

Gaza death toll tops 20,000 as Israel continues bombing Palestinians

Web Desk
06:23 PM | 24 Dec, 2023
Gaza death toll tops 20,000 as Israel continues bombing Palestinians
Source: File Photo

JERUSALEM – Palestinian authorities on Sunday said death toll from Israeli attacks climbed 20,000 marks as over 100 people killed in last 24 hours.

Jewish forces rebuffed pressure from UN and other nations and Gaza is becoming a graveyard for citizens. Lately, Tel Aviv launched barrage of attacks in Jabalia region in northern Gaza.

International media said Israel gets nearly complete operational control over northern Gaza and planned to advance ground assault to other areas. People in enclave face lack of facilities and unabated attacks, other than freezing temperature.

Other than 20,000 casualties, hundreds of thousands suffered injuries, with bodies believed trapped under rubble of razed infrastructure. 

The number of deaths in Gaza equals to nearly 1pc of the total population as there is no sight of the end of the attacks.

The bombing from Israeli side is one of devastating military campaigns in recent times, as half a million people in occupied territory are facing catastrophic situation.

It all started on October 7 when Hamas launched surprised attacks on Israel under Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. The Palestinian group said the attacks were a reaction to the Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the increasing violence by Israel.

In retaliation, Israel started bombing Gaza and the bombing has been continuing without a break for the last six weeks.

Canada announces temporary visas for people in Gaza: Here are the details

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

11:08 AM | 18 Dec, 2023

UN security council to vote on Gaza ceasefire call today as Israel ...

09:49 AM | 13 Dec, 2023

UN adopts resolution calling for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza as ...

11:31 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Israeli army says 20 soldiers fighting in Gaza killed in 'friendly ...

05:27 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Don’t like the terms, 'pro-Israel' or 'pro-Palestine,' Jemima ...

09:19 AM | 9 Dec, 2023

US again blocks UN Security Council resolution demanding Gaza ...

11:59 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

WATCH: Journalist among Palestinians stripped naked by Israeli army ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:30 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

Saudi Arabia restricts multiple visits to Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH): Details inside

Horoscope

09:27 AM | 24 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 24, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 76
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.82 760.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.21 930.21
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.79 61.39
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.97 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.27 743.27
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.81
Swiss Franc CHF 328.02 330.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan; Check today gold price here - 24 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices moved down in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 24 December 2023

On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: