Gaza death toll tops 20,000 as Israel continues bombing Palestinians

JERUSALEM – Palestinian authorities on Sunday said death toll from Israeli attacks climbed 20,000 marks as over 100 people killed in last 24 hours.
Jewish forces rebuffed pressure from UN and other nations and Gaza is becoming a graveyard for citizens. Lately, Tel Aviv launched barrage of attacks in Jabalia region in northern Gaza.
International media said Israel gets nearly complete operational control over northern Gaza and planned to advance ground assault to other areas. People in enclave face lack of facilities and unabated attacks, other than freezing temperature.
Other than 20,000 casualties, hundreds of thousands suffered injuries, with bodies believed trapped under rubble of razed infrastructure.
The number of deaths in Gaza equals to nearly 1pc of the total population as there is no sight of the end of the attacks.
The bombing from Israeli side is one of devastating military campaigns in recent times, as half a million people in occupied territory are facing catastrophic situation.
It all started on October 7 when Hamas launched surprised attacks on Israel under Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. The Palestinian group said the attacks were a reaction to the Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the increasing violence by Israel.
In retaliation, Israel started bombing Gaza and the bombing has been continuing without a break for the last six weeks.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.97
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices moved down in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.
On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
