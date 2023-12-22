Search

Immigration

Canada announces temporary visas for people in Gaza: Here are the details

Web Desk
05:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2023
Canada announces temporary visas for people in Gaza: Here are the details

TORONTO - The government of Canada has announced to provide temporary residence to the family members of Canadians who are trapped in conflict-marred Gaza.

In an official press release on Thursday, the government announced that special measures were being introduced to support temporary residence for extended family members in Gaza who are related to Canadian citizens and permanent residents. 

Under the offer, three-year temporary resident visas would be granted and the immigration minister revealed family members as following who will be able to apply:

the spouse, common law partner, child regardless of age, grandchild, sibling, parent or grandparent of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, as well as their immediate family members. 

'We will also prioritize the processing of all existing and new permanent residence applications for Palestinians within family-based streams,' the government announced.

Admitting that the situation in the region remains tense, the government said if individuals are able to exit Gaza, they will need to complete all admissibility and eligibility requirements before they can be approved to come to Canada. 

“The scale of this humanitarian crisis is devastating and the situation on the ground is challenging. Israelis and Palestinians in Canada will continue to find safety here and we will do what we can to help loved ones who have fled the region, as well as eligible family members who remain in Gaza. We will continue to remain flexible with our response so we can meet the unique needs of those who require our support,” said Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

Besides, the government announced that foreign national family members of Canadian citizens and Permanent Residents (PRs) who have left Israel and the Palestinian Territories, either with their family members or of their own accord, can also apply for a fee-exempt study or open work permit.

Moreover, Israelis and Palestinians already in Canada who feel unsafe returning to the region at this time can also apply for a fee-exempt study or open work permit as part of the relaxation offered by the authorities in Canada.

Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza remains vulnerable to violence as over 20,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the war between Israel and Hamas, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The severity of the situation can be assessed from the fact that the number of deaths has surpassed any conflict in Gaza in recent history including the 1948 Arab-Israeli war which left over 15,000 dead, a conflict named Nakba (the catastrophe).

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

05:56 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

UK announces complete details about salary threshold under fresh ...

06:43 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Visa for life: UAE announces residency visa and here are the benefits

06:06 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Texas promulgates law to arrest illegal immigrants: Details inside

06:57 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Canada pledges $21 million to support Afghan refugees in Pakistan

06:26 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Chinese embassy announces fingerprint exemption for Pakistan: These ...

08:26 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

PIA's privatization to speed up as govt promulgates new rules: ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:39 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

PIA fails to secure loan as banks impose tough conditions

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 22 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today's forex rates

Pakistani rupee registered further gains against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 309.5 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.89 753.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.82 920.82
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.66 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 728.49 736.49
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 322.98 325.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices fall in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 22 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in local market despite upward trend in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 22 December 2023

On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,900.

In international market, the precious yellow metal increased saw big jump of $16.75 to reach $2,048.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: