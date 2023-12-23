Universal Studios buys land for first UK theme park: Details inside

LONDON - The famous Universal Studios has bought 480 acres of land near Bedford, announcing that it is exploring the possibility of creating the park and resort in the village of Stewartby.

The location of the theme park, if built, is about 60 miles from London and 15 minutes drive from Bedford and would be the first UK theme park by the US group. The train journey is also merely an hour from London.

The group has said it is in the early stages of exploring the feasibility of the theme park, highlighting that the location is very accessible because half of the UK population lives within two hours' travelling time.

“It will be many months before we are ready to make a decision to proceed and we look forward to engaging with all relevant stakeholders and local community,” a Universal Destinations and Experiences spokesperson was quoted as saying by Sky News.

Universal Studios has a global footprint and within the United States, the group currently operates parks in Orlando and Hollywood.

As far as other regions are concerned, the group operates in other locations in Japan, China and Singapore.

It bears mentioning that this wouldn’t be Universal’s first theme park in Europe as the company previously owned a park in Salou, Spain, called Universal’s Port Aventura. At present, the group is interacting with the community to check their sentiments and has also sent a letter to residents.

