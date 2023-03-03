This UAE restaurant offers free food to visit visa holders

Search

Immigration

Web Desk 03:03 PM | 3 Mar, 2023
DUBAI - Thousands of people move to the United Arab Emirates every week and many of them are not fortunate to secure a job initially, leaving them with worries concerning their meal.

The solution to this problem has been given by a restaurant owner who now offers free meal to the visit visa holders and jobseekers in the emirate.

Named 'Karachi Star', the restaurant is located in Sharjah and has been offering free meal to the poor for as long as eight years, but the service has now been extended to the visit visa holders as well.

Shahid Asghar Bangash, owner of the eatery highlights that people who are jobless, or on a visit visa, or whose visas have expired can come to the restaurants in Muweilah and Saja, Sharjah, and free meal will be provided.

'We offer this service to people in need, irrespective of any country they belong to. We receive people mainly from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Africa who lose a job and run out of money. They can come to us and just tell us that they’re on a visit visa and don’t have money,' said Shahid Asghar Bangash as reported by Khaleej Times.

“We don’t have any terms and conditions for such people. They can order anything available on that day. We’ve also set a code word among restaurant workers for such people so we ask the staff at the restaurants to place an order for them so that it doesn’t hurt their self-respect and nobody else in the restaurant also comes to know about them,” he said.

It is to be mentioned that those who visit the eatery can have the free food for breakfast, lunch as well as dinner. UAE hosts millions of overseas workers and every year, the country welcomes visitors who land in the emirate in search of better job and life opportunities and the service by Karachi Star restaurant can help the strugglers before they land a job and arrange food for themselves.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

