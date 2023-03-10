UAE tourist visa: Here are new regulations for families to visit emirate

DUBAI - The process for applying for 5 year tourist visa for families has been streamlined and made easier as per new guidelines issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP).

Previously, one would have to apply for each family member separately to get the documents which made the process lengthy; however, the ICP website is now providing an option for a family to apply as a group without much worry.

The travel agents in the emirate confirmed that applicants can now go through the new process and families no longer have to send applications and supporting documents separately if they are visiting as a group, Khaleej Times reported.

The visa is issued to families with children below the age of 18 and allows beneficiaries to stay in the UAE for a continuous period not exceeding 90 days while the validity of the visa is five years.

To apply for the visa, families must submit the following:

A coloured photo

A copy of the passport

Valid medical insurance

Valid ticket to leave the UAE

Bank statement for the previous six months with a bank balance of $4,000 (equivalent to approximately Dh14,700) or its equivalent in foreign currencies

Proof of place of residence which can be a hotel or residence address

Cost

According to the ICP website, the visa costs Dh750 besides a security deposit of Dh3,025.

Dubai is introducing sweeping reforms to attract tourists from across the world and is making it easier to get the visa with enhanced digitalization and improved support. The country welcomed millions of people last year who visited the emirate for multiple events, the biggest of which was Dubai Expo.