UAE tourist visa: Here are new regulations for families to visit emirate

DUBAI - The process for applying for 5 year tourist visa for families has been streamlined and made easier as per new guidelines issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP).
Previously, one would have to apply for each family member separately to get the documents which made the process lengthy; however, the ICP website is now providing an option for a family to apply as a group without much worry.
The travel agents in the emirate confirmed that applicants can now go through the new process and families no longer have to send applications and supporting documents separately if they are visiting as a group, Khaleej Times reported.
The visa is issued to families with children below the age of 18 and allows beneficiaries to stay in the UAE for a continuous period not exceeding 90 days while the validity of the visa is five years.
To apply for the visa, families must submit the following:
Cost
According to the ICP website, the visa costs Dh750 besides a security deposit of Dh3,025.
Dubai is introducing sweeping reforms to attract tourists from across the world and is making it easier to get the visa with enhanced digitalization and improved support. The country welcomed millions of people last year who visited the emirate for multiple events, the biggest of which was Dubai Expo.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.5
|284
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
