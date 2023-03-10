Search

Immigration

UAE tourist visa: Here are new regulations for families to visit emirate

Web Desk 07:33 PM | 10 Mar, 2023
UAE tourist visa: Here are new regulations for families to visit emirate

DUBAI - The process for applying for 5 year tourist visa for families has been streamlined and made easier as per new guidelines issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP). 

Previously, one would have to apply for each family member separately to get the documents which made the process lengthy; however, the ICP website is now providing an option for a family to apply as a group without much worry.

The travel agents in the emirate confirmed that applicants can now go through the new process and families no longer have to send applications and supporting documents separately if they are visiting as a group, Khaleej Times reported.

The visa is issued to families with children below the age of 18 and allows beneficiaries to stay in the UAE for a continuous period not exceeding 90 days while the validity of the visa is five years. 

To apply for the visa, families must submit the following:

  • A coloured photo
  • A copy of the passport
  • Valid medical insurance
  • Valid ticket to leave the UAE
  • Bank statement for the previous six months with a bank balance of $4,000 (equivalent to approximately Dh14,700) or its equivalent in foreign currencies
  • Proof of place of residence which can be a hotel or residence address

Cost

According to the ICP website, the visa costs Dh750 besides a security deposit of Dh3,025.

Dubai is introducing sweeping reforms to attract tourists from across the world and is making it easier to get the visa with enhanced digitalization and improved support. The country welcomed millions of people last year who visited the emirate for multiple events, the biggest of which was Dubai Expo.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

UK's new Electronic Travel Authorisation set to benefit GCC first; here's how it will affect UK travel

10:10 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Major change in Saudi Arabia's tourist visa for GCC residents – Read details here

09:50 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Gwadar airport's inauguration on the cards; here's the expected date

09:08 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

South Korea set to ease work visa restrictions to welcome immigrants

11:36 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Saudi govt alters procedure for Umrah goers; Here are the details

10:36 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

No more airport hassle as you can book taxi 90 days in advance; here's how it works

11:53 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PSX ends business week on positive note as KSE-100 index gains 208pts

08:55 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 10, 2023

08:00 AM | 10 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.5 284
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.02 742.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.6 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.24 907.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 194.93 196.93
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 293.21 295.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Karachi PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Islamabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Peshawar PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Quetta PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Sialkot PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Attock PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Gujranwala PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Jehlum PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Multan PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Bahawalpur PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Gujrat PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Nawabshah PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Chakwal PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Hyderabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Nowshehra PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Sargodha PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Faisalabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Mirpur PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: