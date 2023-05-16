Tourists in shock as world's largest fountain closes in Dubai

DUBAI - In what can rightly be called 'tragic turn of events' for visitors, the world's largest fountain has been closed after the final shows last weekend.
The Palm Fountain at The Pointe in Dubai, United Arab Emirates captivated the attention of travelers and visitors for the final time last week. The closure was confirmed by an announcement posted online.
A spokesperson for Nakheel, the developer behind the iconic entertainment spot, said the decision was taken "after careful consideration and planning" without revealing the exact details behind the massive move.
"Nakheel remains committed to providing the best experiences possible to citizens, residents and visitors of Dubai," the spokesperson added.
The dancing fountain was situated on the man-made island of Palm Jumeirah and has been a popular go-to spot for residents and visitors for the last couple of years. The fountain spanning 14,000 square meters boasts over 3,000 LED lights, 7,500 nozzles, and used to throw water in the air up to 105 meters with 128 super shooters.
When it was thrown open to the public in October 2020, it was officially named the world’s largest fountain by Guinness World Records; the title was earlier retained by the Dubai Fountain in Downtown Dubai.
The fountain featured a mixture of classic and contemporary tracks spanning Arabic, Indian, Russian, Chinese, English and American numbers and mesmerized the attendees.
On events like the UAE National Day and the Irish St Patrick’s Day, special shows were arranged which attracted people from across the emirate.
Besides attracting the public with fountains, the site has also been a venue for spectacular fireworks displays on special occasions including New Year.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 16, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365
|368
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3..53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.81
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.51
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.93
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
