Tourists in shock as world's largest fountain closes in Dubai

DUBAI - In what can rightly be called 'tragic turn of events' for visitors, the world's largest fountain has been closed after the final shows last weekend.

The Palm Fountain at The Pointe in Dubai, United Arab Emirates captivated the attention of travelers and visitors for the final time last week. The closure was confirmed by an announcement posted online.

A spokesperson for Nakheel, the developer behind the iconic entertainment spot, said the decision was taken "after careful consideration and planning" without revealing the exact details behind the massive move.

"Nakheel remains committed to providing the best experiences possible to citizens, residents and visitors of Dubai," the spokesperson added.

The dancing fountain was situated on the man-made island of Palm Jumeirah and has been a popular go-to spot for residents and visitors for the last couple of years. The fountain spanning 14,000 square meters boasts over 3,000 LED lights, 7,500 nozzles, and used to throw water in the air up to 105 meters with 128 super shooters.

When it was thrown open to the public in October 2020, it was officially named the world’s largest fountain by Guinness World Records; the title was earlier retained by the Dubai Fountain in Downtown Dubai.

The fountain featured a mixture of classic and contemporary tracks spanning Arabic, Indian, Russian, Chinese, English and American numbers and mesmerized the attendees.

On events like the UAE National Day and the Irish St Patrick’s Day, special shows were arranged which attracted people from across the emirate.

Besides attracting the public with fountains, the site has also been a venue for spectacular fireworks displays on special occasions including New Year.