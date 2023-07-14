How to apply for Indonesia e-Visa: Procedure, cost, documents and everything explained

JAKARTA - Indonesia is also a top sought-after destination in Asia when it comes to travelers who land in the country due to its pristine beaches, architectural marvels, rich cultural experiences, and obvious cuisines.

The Indonesian government has implemented an e-visa system that removes the hassles for those intending to visit the country and in this article, we are telling you the necessary documents and eligibility to get the e-visa.

Indonesia e-visa 2023

Two different categories of tourist e-visas are available for foreign visitors to Indonesia depending on the length of their stay in the country.

Indonesia e-visa on arrival (B213)

This visa permits the visitors to stay in the country for a maximum period of 30 days. An added benefit is that it is allowed to get 30 days extension in visa validity. The only downside of this visa is that it cannot be converted into any other visa category.

Indonesia tourism single-entry e-visa (211A)

For backpackers who truly want to immerse themselves in Indonesia’s culture, this visa is beneficial as it allows a longer duration of stay, up to a maximum of 60 days.

The disadvantage of this visa is that it cannot be extended beyond the initial 60-day period, but it does have the flexibility to be converted into different visa types if needed. With this visa, you can visit family or friends, visit the country for the purpose of tourism and also attend meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions as an attendee but you are prohibited from attending events as a speaker.

Indonesia e-visa eligible countries

The Indonesia e-visa is available for citizens of over 100 countries. To verify your eligibility based on your nationality, you can visit the Molina website and input your country of origin to check whether you are eligible for the visa or not.

Indonesia e-visa eligibility

To be able to apply for an Indonesia e-visa, you must ensure that your visit is only for tourism purposes. Moreover, you should be financially sound to cover your personal expenses during your visit and lastly comply with all visa conditions and laws of the country.

Indonesia e-visa requirements

The most important of all is the requirements for getting the e-visa. The authorities in Indonesia impose distinct visa requirements for each visa category elaborated below.

Indonesia e-visa on arrival (B213)

Upon arrival at the entry port, you must be able to present the following documents:

· Passport with a validity of a minimum of 6 months

· Return/onward flight ticket

Indonesia tourism single-entry e-visa (211A)

The application for this type of e-Visa requires additional documents as the visitor has to stay a little longer. The following documents are needed:

Return/onward flight ticket

Valid passport for at least 6 months or a valid travel document for at least 12 months for Foreigners holding travel documents

Recent passport-size photograph

Financial proof for funding your stay in Indonesia of at least USD 2000, such as personal bank statement showing the last 3 months period, latest salary slip, time deposits.

How to apply for Indonesia e-visa

The application for the two categories of e-visa is slightly different from each other. We have explained the procedure for both categories

Indonesia e-visa on arrival (B213)

Simply navigate to the Molina website and choose the type of the vis. After filling in the information, submit the required documents. You must also pay the fee and once you are done with the payment process, you will receive your e-VOA confirmation. Take a print of it and show it to the immigration officer at the entry port to get a visa sticker, Wigo reported.

Indonesia tourism single-entry e-visa (211A)

For this visa, navigate to the Molina website and choose the type of visa. Then you must also register an account and enter the details and submit. After submission of the required documents and fee, you will receive the e-visa via email if it is approved.

Indonesia e-visa cost

Here are the rates for Indonesia e-visa based on the category:

· Indonesia e-visa on arrival – IDR 500,000 (USD 33)

· Indonesia tourism single-entry e-visa – IDR 1,500,000 (USD 100)

Mastercard, Visa or JCB credit/debit card can be used for payment purposes.

What is the validity of the Indonesia e-visa

Both the e-visa on arrival and tourism single-entry e-visa will be valid for 90 days from the date of issue. It bears mentioning that the validity of the visa is different from the duration of stay allowed which is 30 days for e-visa on arrival and 60 days for tourism single-entry e-visa.

Indonesia e-visa extension

Foreign individuals can extend their e-visa on arrival for an additional 30 days by utilizing the Molina portal and following the instructions.

One should keep in mind that this extension can only be performed once. To avoid penalties, it is necessary to depart from the country before the extended visa reaches its expiration date.

Indonesia e-visa Verification

There are two possible ways to check the validity of your Indonesia e-visa. One can scan the QR codes on their e-visa document and click the pop-up link to the immigration website to verify all the details related to their visa validity.

Another method is to directly visit the immigration website and input your application number to verify the details of your visa afterwards.