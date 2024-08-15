Search

Immigration

Strict UAE visa regulations for Pakistanis: Things you need to know

06:58 PM | 15 Aug, 2024
uae visa

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani nationals planning to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been given a strict advisory by UAE authorities, highlighting the importance of adhering to local laws and visa regulations. Failure to comply with these requirements could result in being barred from entry or deportation.

Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, has announced that Pakistani travelers will face rigorous checks at airports. Visitors must ensure they meet all entry requirements, including having hotel reservations, proof of sufficient funds, and return tickets. Without meeting these criteria, travelers risk being stopped from departing or entering the UAE.

Travel experts emphasize that those coming to the UAE on a visit visa need to carry a minimum of Dh3,000, a return ticket, and evidence of accommodation, either in a hotel or with a family member. Any failure to present these requirements could lead to entry denial and potential deportation.

Hussain Muhammad also urged the 1.7 million Pakistanis residing in the UAE to adhere strictly to local laws and customs, warning that violations could result in fines or imprisonment. He stressed that UAE laws are enforced with zero tolerance and advised travelers to prepare accordingly.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE, reinforced the advisory, emphasizing the need for tourists to comply with visa regulations, including the necessity of a return ticket, adequate funds, and proof of accommodation. He also noted that tourists should use their visit for sightseeing rather than job searching.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and airport authorities in Pakistan are cooperating to ensure compliance with these guidelines, ensuring that travelers who do not meet the requirements will be stopped at the airport.

This stringent advisory reflects the UAE's commitment to maintaining orderly and regulated entry processes, reinforcing the importance of preparedness for Pakistani visitors.

Immigration

06:58 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Strict UAE visa regulations for Pakistanis: Things you need to know

04:36 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

New Zealand increases cap on seasonal foreign workers: Details inside

01:47 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Germany cuts visa processing time to 2 weeks but for this country

01:12 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Visit visa compliance to be ensured in Pakistan instead of UAE: ...

11:08 PM | 14 Aug, 2024

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issues new guidelines for visa notice ...

07:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Pakistan launches simplified visa process with fee waiver for 126 ...

Immigration

08:38 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

UAE introduces changes to labour law: Here's what will change for ...

03:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

PIA's EU flight ban not limited to fake pilot licenses, lawmakers ...

08:11 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Minister reveals key date for PIA's privatization

Advertisement

Latest

07:14 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

100 prize bond complete draw list August 2024 is here

Gold & Silver

02:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 15 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6  for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.6
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.55 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.9 187.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: