Strict UAE visa regulations for Pakistanis: Things you need to know

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani nationals planning to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been given a strict advisory by UAE authorities, highlighting the importance of adhering to local laws and visa regulations. Failure to comply with these requirements could result in being barred from entry or deportation.

Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, has announced that Pakistani travelers will face rigorous checks at airports. Visitors must ensure they meet all entry requirements, including having hotel reservations, proof of sufficient funds, and return tickets. Without meeting these criteria, travelers risk being stopped from departing or entering the UAE.

Travel experts emphasize that those coming to the UAE on a visit visa need to carry a minimum of Dh3,000, a return ticket, and evidence of accommodation, either in a hotel or with a family member. Any failure to present these requirements could lead to entry denial and potential deportation.

Hussain Muhammad also urged the 1.7 million Pakistanis residing in the UAE to adhere strictly to local laws and customs, warning that violations could result in fines or imprisonment. He stressed that UAE laws are enforced with zero tolerance and advised travelers to prepare accordingly.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE, reinforced the advisory, emphasizing the need for tourists to comply with visa regulations, including the necessity of a return ticket, adequate funds, and proof of accommodation. He also noted that tourists should use their visit for sightseeing rather than job searching.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and airport authorities in Pakistan are cooperating to ensure compliance with these guidelines, ensuring that travelers who do not meet the requirements will be stopped at the airport.

This stringent advisory reflects the UAE's commitment to maintaining orderly and regulated entry processes, reinforcing the importance of preparedness for Pakistani visitors.