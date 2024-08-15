Strict UAE visa regulations for Pakistanis: Things you need to know

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani nationals planning to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been given a strict advisory by UAE authorities, highlighting the importance of adhering to local laws and visa regulations. Failure to comply with these requirements could result in being barred from entry or deportation.
Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, has announced that Pakistani travelers will face rigorous checks at airports. Visitors must ensure they meet all entry requirements, including having hotel reservations, proof of sufficient funds, and return tickets. Without meeting these criteria, travelers risk being stopped from departing or entering the UAE.
Travel experts emphasize that those coming to the UAE on a visit visa need to carry a minimum of Dh3,000, a return ticket, and evidence of accommodation, either in a hotel or with a family member. Any failure to present these requirements could lead to entry denial and potential deportation.
Hussain Muhammad also urged the 1.7 million Pakistanis residing in the UAE to adhere strictly to local laws and customs, warning that violations could result in fines or imprisonment. He stressed that UAE laws are enforced with zero tolerance and advised travelers to prepare accordingly.
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE, reinforced the advisory, emphasizing the need for tourists to comply with visa regulations, including the necessity of a return ticket, adequate funds, and proof of accommodation. He also noted that tourists should use their visit for sightseeing rather than job searching.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and airport authorities in Pakistan are cooperating to ensure compliance with these guidelines, ensuring that travelers who do not meet the requirements will be stopped at the airport.
This stringent advisory reflects the UAE's commitment to maintaining orderly and regulated entry processes, reinforcing the importance of preparedness for Pakistani visitors.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
